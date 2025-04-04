Open Menu

Gilani Pays Tribute To Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto On Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM

Gilani pays tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on death anniversary

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his death anniversary, calling him a great leader, the founder of democracy in Pakistan, and a true guardian of people’s rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his death anniversary, calling him a great leader, the founder of democracy in Pakistan, and a true guardian of people’s rights.

In his message, Gilani said that Bhutto was a revolutionary leader who strengthened democracy and empowered the people of Pakistan.

He said that under Bhutto’s leadership, Pakistan received the unanimously passed Constitution of 1973. This Constitution remains the foundation of the country’s democratic system and ensures its survival.

Gilani said that Bhutto always stood for democratic values and the rights of the people. He never gave up on his principles, even while resisting dictatorship and injustice.

He added that Bhutto’s political wisdom, revolutionary thinking, and people-focused policies gave Pakistan a new direction.

His contributions are not only recognized in Pakistan but also around the world. He was a leader who gave a voice to the poor, empowered ordinary citizens, and led the country towards industrial and economic progress.

The Chairman Senate said the nation remembers and honors Bhutto’s legacy today. He added that the people of Pakistan are committed to continuing his mission.

He described the 1973 Constitution as a symbol of Bhutto’s democratic vision, which still plays a key role in maintaining the country’s stability and protecting public rights.

Gilani concluded by saying that Bhutto’s name will always shine in Pakistan’s political history, and his sacrifices will never be forgotten.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

Austrian economists suggest notable dent to econom ..

Austrian economists suggest notable dent to economy due to new US tariffs

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute t ..

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz B ..

Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti

3 minutes ago
 SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in hei ..

SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases

3 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto o ..

Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram

3 minutes ago
 350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

13 minutes ago
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's b ..

Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustai ..

Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development

13 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens ..

DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems

13 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ rep ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation

13 minutes ago
 Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis

Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis

3 minutes ago
 Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Cons ..

Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan