Gilani Phones Bilawal To Apprise About PDM Public Meeting On Nov 30

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:06 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, telephoned Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to update him on PDM public gathering to be held in Multan on Nov 30.

PPP sources said that he informed him that party leadership from all provinces party Foundation Day falls on Nov 30.

He also called PDM leaders Moulana Fazal -ur-Rehman and Awais Noorani to formally invite them to attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement(PDM), they stated.

Both the leaders exchanged views on preparedness of the meeting, the sources concluded.

