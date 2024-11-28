Open Menu

Gilani Praises Grand Mufti’s Contributions To Muslim World

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday expressed gratitude for the Saudi Arabi Grand Mufti’s contributions to the Muslim world and his efforts in promoting Islamic values during challenging times

During a meeting with the Grand Mufti, he highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, founded on shared religious values and mutual respect.

He underscored the importance of unity within the Muslim Ummah and reiterated the commitment of both nations to jointly address modern challenges.

"Pakistan seeks collaboration with Saudi Arabia in educational and religious sectors," Gilani said, adding that such cooperation would help highlight islam’s message of peace.

He emphasized that fostering peace and stability in the region is a shared responsibility of the Muslim leadership.

The Chairman also praised the Grand Mufti’s efforts in promoting tolerance and harmony, advocating for increased exchange of scholars and religious experts to strengthen mutual understanding.

He further commended the Grand Mufti’s exemplary role in resolving conflicts and addressing contemporary issues, acknowledging his vital contribution to the unity and guidance of the Muslim Ummah.

Gilani proposed accelerating religious education initiatives and facilitating expert delegation exchanges between the two countries.

He also extended an invitation to the Grand Mufti to visit Pakistan, praising the deep connection between the people of Pakistan and the religious leadership of Saudi Arabia.

“The fatwas issued by the Grand Mufti serve as guidance not only for Saudi Arabia but for the entire Islamic world,” Gilani said adding that the Grand Mufti has consistently provided direction on issues of unity and modern challenges facing the Muslim Ummah.

He acknowledged the Grand Mufti’s exemplary role in resolving conflicts and addressing pressing issues, stressing that the government and people of Pakistan greatly value his positive contributions.

