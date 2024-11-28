Gilani Praises Grand Mufti’s Contributions To Muslim World
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday expressed gratitude for the Saudi Arabi Grand Mufti’s contributions to the Muslim world and his efforts in promoting Islamic values during challenging times
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday expressed gratitude for the Saudi Arabi Grand Mufti’s contributions to the Muslim world and his efforts in promoting Islamic values during challenging times.
During a meeting with the Grand Mufti, he highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, founded on shared religious values and mutual respect.
He underscored the importance of unity within the Muslim Ummah and reiterated the commitment of both nations to jointly address modern challenges.
"Pakistan seeks collaboration with Saudi Arabia in educational and religious sectors," Gilani said, adding that such cooperation would help highlight islam’s message of peace.
He emphasized that fostering peace and stability in the region is a shared responsibility of the Muslim leadership.
The Chairman also praised the Grand Mufti’s efforts in promoting tolerance and harmony, advocating for increased exchange of scholars and religious experts to strengthen mutual understanding.
He further commended the Grand Mufti’s exemplary role in resolving conflicts and addressing contemporary issues, acknowledging his vital contribution to the unity and guidance of the Muslim Ummah.
Gilani proposed accelerating religious education initiatives and facilitating expert delegation exchanges between the two countries.
He also extended an invitation to the Grand Mufti to visit Pakistan, praising the deep connection between the people of Pakistan and the religious leadership of Saudi Arabia.
“The fatwas issued by the Grand Mufti serve as guidance not only for Saudi Arabia but for the entire Islamic world,” Gilani said adding that the Grand Mufti has consistently provided direction on issues of unity and modern challenges facing the Muslim Ummah.
He acknowledged the Grand Mufti’s exemplary role in resolving conflicts and addressing pressing issues, stressing that the government and people of Pakistan greatly value his positive contributions.
Recent Stories
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October
Nordics, Baltic states and Poland ready to expand Russia sanctions
China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa1 minute ago
-
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Rana Afzal1 minute ago
-
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s “final call” as ..1 minute ago
-
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon1 minute ago
-
China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 56th WPV1 case56 seconds ago
-
President Aleksandr Lukashenko meets COAS, praises Pak Armed Forces58 seconds ago
-
Politics of bloodshed cannot continue in country: Maulana Fazlur Rehman44 seconds ago
-
Intensified efforts in full swing to combat dengue49 seconds ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme6 minutes ago
-
Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for exploiting workers2 hours ago
-
Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, journalists by PTI protesters2 hours ago