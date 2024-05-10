Gilani promises all out efforts to serve people, elevate their lifestyle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Friday his determination and passion to serve the people of under-developed south Punjab was an open secret and promised to make all out efforts to resolve problems of the people, upgrade infrastructure and improve their lifestyle.

He expressed these views in a meeting with former caretaker foreign minister and seasoned diplomat Syed Jalil Abbas Jilani who called on him at Multan Circuit House.

The Chairman Senate held detailed discussions with Mr. Jilani on situation in the region and issues of mutual interest. Different other delegates also called on Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani including former district bar Multan president Allah Ditta Kashif, Niaz Khan Durrani, Malik Mohsin Khadal, Zulfiqar Vains, Asif Attar Vains and others at the local circuit house.

The delegates felicitated Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on taking over as the Chairman of the Upper House of the parliament after being elected unanimously.

Speaking on the occasion, Gilani said, he has full faith in Pakistani youth and women for being the real drivers of growth and added they possessed the potential to take Pakistan to the next level of prosperity and development.

The Chairman Senate said:”The way we have served the people of South Punjab was an open secret” and pledged to continue to strive for resolving problems of the under-developed areas and improve their living standards. “We have always led from the front on issues concerning people of under-developed areas be it the elevation of funding or the infrastructure development and we will continue to do so in service of the people.”

The chairman Senate said, he has firm belief in Pakistani youth and women adding that it is the youth that will take us forward on a development trajectory.