Gilani, Raja Pervaiz To Represent PPP In PDM: PPP Chief

Sat 26th September 2020 | 11:31 PM

Gilani, Raja Pervaiz to represent PPP in PDM: PPP chief

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has nominated Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to represent PPP in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has nominated Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to represent PPP in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) committee.

The committee would steer and recommend the line of action and strategy back to the PDM leadership including holding protests, rallies and an organized national structure of the PDM which was announced at the All Parties Conference hosted by PPP, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

