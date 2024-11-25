Gilani reaches Saudi Arabia on five-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, leading a delegation on Monday reached Saudi Arabia on a five-day official visit.

According to a news release, upon arrival, the delegation was warmly received by the Speaker of the Shura Council Sheikh Dr.

Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share historic and brotherly relations," said the Chairman of the Senate.

He expressed pride in the enduring friendship between the two nations, adding, "The bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will continue to grow stronger with time."