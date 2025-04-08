Gilani reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Bandung principles

Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the Bandung Principles while addressing the 4th Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM-PN) held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the Bandung Principles while addressing the 4th Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM-PN) held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday.

Gilani emphasized the continued importance of the Bandung Principles—political self-determination, non-interference, national sovereignty, and peaceful coexistence—which he described as core to Pakistan’s diplomatic and parliamentary outlook. “These are not merely ideals; they form the backbone of Pakistan’s engagement with the world,” he stated.

Chairman Senate called for stronger parliamentary cooperation among NAM member states to collectively respond to rising global challenges, including widening economic inequalities, escalating geopolitical tensions, and the climate crisis.

Expressing grave concern over the normalization of war and selective global empathy, Gilani condemned the ongoing violence in Palestine. “Mass murder and genocide are being glorified while innocent civilians are massacred. This is not just a war on humanity—it is increasingly looking like a war against Islam.

We cannot afford to stay silent anymore,” he asserted.

He urged NAM countries to advocate for equitable global economic systems, peaceful conflict resolution, and inclusive development. “Parliaments must do more than pass laws - they must become the voice of the voiceless,” he said, calling for a more dynamic and impactful role for the NAM Parliamentary Network in global affairs.

Gilani also praised the leadership of Ms. Sahiba Gafarova, Chairperson of the NAM-PN and Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, for her continued efforts in promoting the Network’s vision. He assured Pakistan’s full support for her leadership.

Reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with oppressed peoples across the globe, including those in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Gilani concluded with a call to revive and uphold the spirit of Bandung. “The Bandung spirit must not remain a symbol of the past—it should be a guiding force for creating a just, peaceful, and cooperative global order,” he said.