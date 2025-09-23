- Home
Gilani Reaffirms Pakistan’s Unwavering Commitment To Strategic Partnership, Muslim Unity
Published September 23, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia, declaring that “protecting the land of the Two Holy Mosques is not merely a duty, it is a sacred privilege and honour.”
While addressing as chief guest at a prestigious gathering to celebrate the 95th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, extended warm felicitations on behalf of the Senate of Pakistan, Parliament, and the people of Pakistan to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.
Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani paid glowing tributes to the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Abdulaziz Al Saud, whose unifying efforts laid the foundation of modern Saudi Arabia. He described the Kingdom as a “beacon of stability, faith, and progress in the Islamic world.”
The Chairman highlighted the deep-rooted and time-tested Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relationship, calling it a bond “rooted in hearts, shared faith, cultural affinities, and common aspirations.”
Chairman Senate underlined that every Pakistani shares a personal connection with the Kingdom, as the land of the Haramain Sharifain holds spiritual significance for billion of Muslims worldwide. Pakistan gave high value to it's brotherly relation with Saudi Arabia, he added
Recalling the historic 1974 Islamic Summit Conference in Lahore, Gilani stressed that the legacy of Muslim unity continues to guide Pakistan–Saudi relations. He welcomed the recent signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between the two countries, terming it a milestone in bilateral cooperation.
The chairman emphasized that this pact also sends a powerful message to the wider Muslim Ummah — that unity and solidarity remain the strongest shield against emerging threats, extremism, and Islamophobia.
Sharing personal reflections, Gilani recalled his official visits to Saudi Arabia as prime minister in 2008 and 2011, where he laid foundations for enhanced bilateral cooperation. He also mentioned his recent visit as Chairman Senate, during which his meetings with the Saudi Shura Council Chairman and other dignitaries further deepened parliamentary diplomacy between the two nations.
On the economic front, Gilani underscored that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are partners in economic growth, energy security, and human development. He welcomed the momentum generated by Saudi investment initiatives in Pakistan under the framework of Vision 2030, expressing confidence that the bilateral economic partnership is entering a “new and promising phase.”
The Chairman also lauded the Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia for serving as a “living bridge of friendship” between the two brotherly nations.
Commending the efforts of Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki in strengthening bilateral relations, Gilani expressed appreciation for his valuable contributions in enriching cooperation across diverse sectors.
Concluding his remarks, Chairman Senate reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to further expand ties in defence, economy, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. He called upon both nations to continue working together for the peace, prosperity, and dignity of the Muslim Ummah.
“As we rejoice on Saudi Arabia’s National Day, let us celebrate the values of faith, trust, and brotherhood that bind us. Let us renew our commitment to a future of shared progress and unity. Long live Pakistan–Saudi Arabia friendship,” he declared.
