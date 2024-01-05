Open Menu

Gilani Reaffirms PPP Commitment To ZAB Mission

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2024 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) is committed to the mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) who steered the country out of crises through his leadership qualities, vision and forward thinking.

Former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani in a statement on ZA Bhutto's 95th birth anniversary here on Friday said that his services rendered for the country and the nation will always be remembered.

PPP Senior Vice Chairman noted that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a visionary, forward-thinking leader who empathised with the people's pain and with his leadership abilities, showcased a positive identity for the country internationally.

The Senator maintained that slogan "Roti, Kapra or Makan," is the ideology of the party.

Eulogising Ex Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto servuce, he said that she worked for the country following in her father's footsteps.

After her martyrdom, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari effectively managed the country and the party, Gilani concluded.

