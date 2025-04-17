Gilani receives continued felicitations on being elected as founding Chairman of ISC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani continues to receive widespread congratulatory messages from national leaders on his election as the Founding Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC), a newly formed international forum for parliamentary cooperation.

Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Choudhary Latif Akbar, extended warm felicitations to Gilani, terming his appointment a testament to his visionary leadership, diplomatic acumen, and enduring commitment to the promotion of parliamentary democracy.

He expressed confidence that under Gilani’s leadership, the ISC would foster global parliamentary dialogue and become a powerful voice for mutual respect and cooperation among nations.

He also voiced hope that the ISC would emerge as a vital platform for advocating the cause of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). “I believe this forum will play a crucial role in raising the voice of the oppressed Kashmiri people and supporting their right to self-determination in line with UN Security Council resolutions,” he added.

Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Captain (Retd) Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai, also congratulated the Chairman Senate, describing the development as a significant diplomatic and parliamentary achievement for Pakistan.

He said the formation of the ISC under Gilani’s leadership elevates Pakistan’s parliamentary stature and will promote democratic dialogue on the global stage.

He expressed optimism that the forum will amplify the Kashmir issue internationally and address broader challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah. He reaffirmed the Balochistan Assembly’s full support for all Senate-led initiatives promoting democracy, diplomacy, and global peace.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah during a meeting with the chairman discussed matters of mutual interest, legislative affairs, and the overall political situation.

The Deputy Speaker also congratulated Gilani on his ISC appointment, calling it a global recognition of Pakistan’s democratic values and Gilani’s exceptional leadership.

He said that the ISC, under Gilani’s guidance, would serve as a robust platform for inter-parliamentary cooperation and the promotion of democratic ideals.

He praised Gilani for conducting Senate proceedings with impartiality, transparency, and wisdom, adding that his role is instrumental in strengthening democratic traditions within Pakistan.