Gilani' s visionary leadership continues to inspire: Imtiaz Wani pays tribute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Information Secretary of the APHC-AJK chapter Imtiaz Wani Sunday honored the remarkable legacy of Syed Ali Gilani, a towering figure in the Kashmiri freedom movement, whose indomitable spirit, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to the cause of human rights continue to inspire and guide the ongoing struggle for freedom and self-determination in Kashmir.

In his exclusive interview he said Syed Ali Gilani' s unwavering dedication to the Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom and self-determination has left an indelible mark on the region's history.

His unrelenting spirit and resilience in the face of adversity continue to inspire generations, he added.

In a heartfelt tribute, Wani honors Gilani' s remarkable legacy, celebrating his tireless efforts to uphold the principles of justice, equality, and human rights.

Through his unwavering commitment, Gilani has ignited a beacon of hope, illuminating the path toward a brighter future for the people of Kashmir, he added.

Through his tribute, Wani ensured that Gilani's message and vision remain alive, inspiring future generations to continue the fight for their rights and freedom, he said.

Wani noted that Gilani's statements and slogans, which were once deemed controversial, have proven to be true with the passage of time.

Wani declared that India's attempts to silence Gilani by keeping him imprisoned for years have failed, as his unyielding spirit and unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri cause have inspired a new generation of freedom fighters.

He emphasized that Gilani's legacy will continue to guide the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom and self-determination.

"India may have imprisoned Gilani's body, but they could never imprison his spirit and ideas," Wani said.

"Today, we vow to follow in his footsteps and continue the struggle for freedom with renewed vigour and determination, he added.

We will not rest until we achieve our goal of a free and independent Kashmir, no matter the cost," he mentioned.

Wani's tribute was a testament to the profound impact of Gilani' s leadership and his unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri people's cause.

He reiterated that Gilani's vision for a free Kashmir will be realized, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.