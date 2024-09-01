Gilani' S Visionary Leadership Continues To Inspire: Imtiaz Wani Pays Tribute
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Information Secretary of the APHC-AJK chapter Imtiaz Wani Sunday honored the remarkable legacy of Syed Ali Gilani, a towering figure in the Kashmiri freedom movement, whose indomitable spirit, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to the cause of human rights continue to inspire and guide the ongoing struggle for freedom and self-determination in Kashmir.
In his exclusive interview he said Syed Ali Gilani' s unwavering dedication to the Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom and self-determination has left an indelible mark on the region's history.
His unrelenting spirit and resilience in the face of adversity continue to inspire generations, he added.
In a heartfelt tribute, Wani honors Gilani' s remarkable legacy, celebrating his tireless efforts to uphold the principles of justice, equality, and human rights.
Through his unwavering commitment, Gilani has ignited a beacon of hope, illuminating the path toward a brighter future for the people of Kashmir, he added.
Through his tribute, Wani ensured that Gilani's message and vision remain alive, inspiring future generations to continue the fight for their rights and freedom, he said.
Wani noted that Gilani's statements and slogans, which were once deemed controversial, have proven to be true with the passage of time.
Wani declared that India's attempts to silence Gilani by keeping him imprisoned for years have failed, as his unyielding spirit and unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri cause have inspired a new generation of freedom fighters.
He emphasized that Gilani's legacy will continue to guide the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom and self-determination.
"India may have imprisoned Gilani's body, but they could never imprison his spirit and ideas," Wani said.
"Today, we vow to follow in his footsteps and continue the struggle for freedom with renewed vigour and determination, he added.
We will not rest until we achieve our goal of a free and independent Kashmir, no matter the cost," he mentioned.
Wani's tribute was a testament to the profound impact of Gilani' s leadership and his unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri people's cause.
He reiterated that Gilani's vision for a free Kashmir will be realized, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 282,700 cusecs water36 seconds ago
-
Sir Syed Express train restored under public-private partnership39 seconds ago
-
15 held with contraband21 minutes ago
-
Excise dept to bring 40,000 new units into tax net31 minutes ago
-
DG hails 'Kissan Card' as a game changer for Punjab's farmers31 minutes ago
-
Eight Children injured after roof of school collapsed in Tando Adam41 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mallick pledges to carry forward shaheed Gilani' s struggle41 minutes ago
-
700 kg meat of dead chickens seized41 minutes ago
-
New case of mpox infection raises toll to four in KP51 minutes ago
-
CM orders to drain rainwater accumulated in Thatta, Badin, Kandhkot51 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor condoles with Federal Minister Rana Tanveer2 hours ago
-
Water woes: Islamabad's growing population fuels urgent crisis2 hours ago