Gilani Says He Feels Proud In Serving South Punjab People
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 08:34 PM
Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said that he felt proud for the services he and his family had rendered for the uplift of education sector and vowed to take the same to new highs in the South Punjab
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said that he felt proud for the services he and his family had rendered for the uplift of education sector and vowed to take the same to new highs in the South Punjab.
The Gilani family always served the people as their duty and obligation, he said while talking to different delegates at the Multan Circuit House.
Gilani said that his bond with the people of South Punjab, particularly Multan, would remain intact as they were like a family for him.
Former Member of the Punjab Assembly Malik Saleem Labar called on him and discussed matters of mutual interest.
Gilani Law College Principal Dr. Samza Fatima along with Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Bilal held a meeting with Gilani and congratulated him on his election as Senate chairman.
They acknowledged the services of Gilani family in establishing and upgrading education sector facilities in the South Punjab.
A delegation from Civil Society Forum led by Shahid Mahmood Ansari invited the Senate chairman to join their campaign to plant 500 saplings in the city. Mr Gilani promised to join the campaign.
Delegations of All Pakistan Tenure Track Association and Sarakistan Democratic Party (led by Rana Sarfraz Noon), besides Altaf Khar, Malik Naseem Labar, Iftikhar Shah, Malik Khurram, Malik Athar Maral, Siddiq Labar, Malik Ajmal Labar, Muhammad Talha and others also called on the Senate chairman.
Rana Sarfraz Noon presented a traditional Ajrak to the Mr Gilani.
APP/rhb/ifi
Recent Stories
Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow
Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express
ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..
One shot dead, other killed in accident
SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs
Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..
Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship
Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others2 minutes ago
-
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo2 minutes ago
-
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express2 minutes ago
-
ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities4 minutes ago
-
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” held5 minutes ago
-
One shot dead, other killed in accident5 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion of Sindhi Language ..6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique promises increasing Jinnah Hospital capacity3 minutes ago
-
SP City visits police station to review security situation3 minutes ago
-
LESCO rejects social media news about net metering3 minutes ago
-
Health minister emphasizes importance of extracurricular activities3 minutes ago