Gilani says he feels proud in serving South Punjab people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said that he felt proud for the services he and his family had rendered for the uplift of education sector and vowed to take the same to new highs in the South Punjab.

The Gilani family always served the people as their duty and obligation, he said while talking to different delegates at the Multan Circuit House.

Gilani said that his bond with the people of South Punjab, particularly Multan, would remain intact as they were like a family for him.

Former Member of the Punjab Assembly Malik Saleem Labar called on him and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Gilani Law College Principal Dr. Samza Fatima along with Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Bilal held a meeting with Gilani and congratulated him on his election as Senate chairman.

They acknowledged the services of Gilani family in establishing and upgrading education sector facilities in the South Punjab.

A delegation from Civil Society Forum led by Shahid Mahmood Ansari invited the Senate chairman to join their campaign to plant 500 saplings in the city. Mr Gilani promised to join the campaign.

Delegations of All Pakistan Tenure Track Association and Sarakistan Democratic Party (led by Rana Sarfraz Noon), besides Altaf Khar, Malik Naseem Labar, Iftikhar Shah, Malik Khurram, Malik Athar Maral, Siddiq Labar, Malik Ajmal Labar, Muhammad Talha and others also called on the Senate chairman.

Rana Sarfraz Noon presented a traditional Ajrak to the Mr Gilani.

