Open Menu

Gilani Says He Feels Proud In Serving South Punjab People

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 08:34 PM

Gilani says he feels proud in serving South Punjab people

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said that he felt proud for the services he and his family had rendered for the uplift of education sector and vowed to take the same to new highs in the South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said that he felt proud for the services he and his family had rendered for the uplift of education sector and vowed to take the same to new highs in the South Punjab.

The Gilani family always served the people as their duty and obligation, he said while talking to different delegates at the Multan Circuit House.

Gilani said that his bond with the people of South Punjab, particularly Multan, would remain intact as they were like a family for him.

Former Member of the Punjab Assembly Malik Saleem Labar called on him and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Gilani Law College Principal Dr. Samza Fatima along with Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Bilal held a meeting with Gilani and congratulated him on his election as Senate chairman.

They acknowledged the services of Gilani family in establishing and upgrading education sector facilities in the South Punjab.

A delegation from Civil Society Forum led by Shahid Mahmood Ansari invited the Senate chairman to join their campaign to plant 500 saplings in the city. Mr Gilani promised to join the campaign.

Delegations of All Pakistan Tenure Track Association and Sarakistan Democratic Party (led by Rana Sarfraz Noon), besides Altaf Khar, Malik Naseem Labar, Iftikhar Shah, Malik Khurram, Malik Athar Maral, Siddiq Labar, Malik Ajmal Labar, Muhammad Talha and others also called on the Senate chairman.

Rana Sarfraz Noon presented a traditional Ajrak to the Mr Gilani.

APP/rhb/ifi

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Multan Senate Education Punjab Civil Society Same Family All From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Gujrat development projects case: Court again dela ..

Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..

2 minutes ago
 CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial dev ..

Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo

2 minutes ago
 Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in T ..

Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express

2 minutes ago
 ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalit ..

ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities

4 minutes ago
 Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Env ..

Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..

5 minutes ago
One shot dead, other killed in accident

One shot dead, other killed in accident

5 minutes ago
 SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet i ..

SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Manageme ..

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distr ..

Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asi ..

Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship

3 minutes ago
 Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming ..

Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan