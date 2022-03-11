Gilani seeks early hearing of appeal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday filed an application to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking early hearing of his appeal regarding chairman senate polls.

The petitioner said that the court had reserved its judgment on December 22, after listening arguments from both sides but the case was again fixed for hearing to get assistance in some points.

The case had been fixed for April 13.

He prayed the court to fix the case early for hearing.