Gilani, Spanish senator discuss stronger bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Senator Vicente Azpitarte Pérez of the Spanish Senate on Wednesday discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary relations, expand trade and cultural cooperation, and extend mutual support at global level.

Gilani said Pakistan value its ties with Spain, especially within the framework of the European Union.

He thanked Spain for its support at international forums, calling it a strong basis for deepening bilateral relations.

The Senate chairman praised Spain’s stance on Palestine, describing it a historic step toward peace and justice.

Referring to Kashmir, he reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance that the dispute should be resolved in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He warned that India’s unilateral actions threaten regional peace and stability.

Highlighting Pakistan’s consistent advocacy for peace, Gilani said the country had acted responsibly despite tensions with India, a position widely recognised internationally.

He also identified climate change, security and energy as important areas for future cooperation with Spain.

The Senate chairman invited the Spanish side to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference to be held in Islamabad in November 2025, noting that the forum would promote dialogue, parliamentary cooperation, and stronger bilateral ties.

Both sides agreed to increase the exchange of parliamentary delegations and revive cultural and historical linkages.

Gilani also acknowledged the role of the Pakistani diaspora in Spain, saying it acts as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

Senator Vicente Azpitarte Pérez reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to deepening ties with Pakistan and stressed the importance of greater parliamentary cooperation and joint strategies to address global challenges.