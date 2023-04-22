Gilani stresses election on same day

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) wouldn't back down on the demand of holding the elections on the same day.

Talking to media persons at the shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak after Eid prayer, he said his party wanted national and provincial elections to be held on the same day in the entire country.

Yousuf Raza Gilani said that an important meeting would be convened on April 26 where all political parties will come together to reach a consensus on the current political situation. We would decide on the future course of action in the meeting, he added.

Replying to a question, he said that PPP hadn't decided to hold an alliance with PDM in the upcoming election.