UrduPoint.com

Gilani Stresses Election On Same Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Gilani stresses election on same day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) wouldn't back down on the demand of holding the elections on the same day.

Talking to media persons at the shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak after Eid prayer, he said his party wanted national and provincial elections to be held on the same day in the entire country.

Yousuf Raza Gilani said that an important meeting would be convened on April 26 where all political parties will come together to reach a consensus on the current political situation. We would decide on the future course of action in the meeting, he added.

Replying to a question, he said that PPP hadn't decided to hold an alliance with PDM in the upcoming election.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister Same Alliance April Prayer Media All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

23 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

53 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr wel ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$83.03 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$83.03 pb

3 hours ago
 UN Chief urges accelerated climate action and prot ..

UN Chief urges accelerated climate action and protection of biodiversity on Inte ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.