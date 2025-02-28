Gilani stresses enhanced Pakistan-Ireland cooperation in key sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday said that Pakistan seeks to further strengthen bilateral relations with Ireland and explore new avenues for trade, investment, and cooperation in key sectors such as technology, agriculture, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals.

During a meeting with Mary O’Neill, Ambassador of Ireland, the Chairman Senate highlighted the crucial role of the business community in fostering partnerships and enhancing investment opportunities.

He underscored the importance of frequent high-level parliamentary exchanges to further deepen bilateral ties.

He proposed greater parliamentary collaboration between the Senate of Pakistan and the Oireachtas, focusing on joint legislative exchanges, capacity-building initiatives, and technical cooperation on budgetary governance.

Gilani advocated for the establishment of parliamentary friendship groups in both parliaments to strengthen people-to-people linkages and expand cooperation in legislative affairs.

Recalling his recent visit to Ireland, the Chairman expressed appreciation for the opportunity to engage with the Irish Parliament and gain insights from its Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO).

He noted with satisfaction that the meetings held during the visit were productive and laid the foundation for future collaboration. To build upon this momentum, he extended an invitation to the Irish Parliamentary Delegation to visit Pakistan, reinforcing a shared commitment to democratic reforms and parliamentary diplomacy.

Chairman Senate highlighted Ireland’s world-class education system and explored potential collaborations in higher education, including student exchanges, scholarships, and joint research initiatives.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to climate action, proposing enhanced bilateral cooperation in green energy, climate adaptation strategies, and sustainable development projects.

He called for expanding development cooperation in skills training, digital transformation, and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Commending Ireland’s principled stance on international justice, Chairman Senate praised Ireland’s unwavering support for the people of Palestine.

He also raised the Kashmir issue, urging Ireland to support the Kashmiri people in their quest for self-determination in line with United Nations resolutions. Noting the shared commitment of Pakistan and Ireland to global peace and security, he emphasized that both countries are among the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions.

The Chairman Senate also acknowledged the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in Ireland, recognizing their role in strengthening cultural and economic ties between the two nations.

He informed the Ambassador about the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and invited Irish businesses and investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s diverse economic sectors.

Stressing the importance of cultural and tourism exchanges, he proposed the establishment of a structured bilateral consultation mechanism to facilitate regular diplomatic, economic, and parliamentary engagement, with a strong focus on legislative and institutional cooperation.

The Ambassador of Ireland thanked Chairman Senate for his warm remarks and expressed her desire to deepen bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.

She highlighted the significance of people-to-people contacts in strengthening relations and welcomed further interactions in the future.

The Ambassador also informed that Ireland’s diplomatic mission has recently begun operations in Pakistan, a milestone that Chairman Senate welcomed as a significant step toward bolstering bilateral ties.

The Chairman expressed his appreciation and extended his best wishes to the Ambassador for her tenure in Pakistan, hoping for a new era of strengthened diplomatic, economic, and parliamentary collaboration between the two nations.