LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Acting President and Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani underscored the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) commitment to political and economic stability in the country.

Addressing party workers at his residence on Saturday, Gilani emphasized the importance of PPP's role in Punjab, indicating that the party's participation in Federal and provincial cabinets would be contingent on their representation in the province.

Speaking to the media after a warm reception by party workers in Lahore, he gave details about his discussions with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding the defamation bill, highlighting the party's dedication to addressing journalists' concerns. The event was attended by newly elected National Assembly Member Syed Ali Qasim Gilani, along with National Assembly Members Ali Qadir Gilani and Ali Musa Gilani, and Punjab Assembly Member and parliamentary leader Syed Haider Gilani.

Upon his arrival at his residence in Defence here, Gilani was greeted with a festive welcome organized by Edwin Sahotra, Vice President of PPP Minority Wing Punjab. The reception was a testament to the enthusiasm and support from the party's grassroots. Syed Ali Qasim Gilani expressed gratitude for the efforts of Sahotra, Basharat Bashi, and other dedicated workers. Sahotra remarked that the leadership's encouragement would significantly boost the morale of the party's workers.

The event was also attended by key figures including Chaudhry Asim, President of PPP Punjab Minority Wing. The presence of numerous party officials and workers underscored the unity and commitment within the PPP ranks.