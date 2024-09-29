Gilani Strongly Condemns Attack On Laborers In Panjgur
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, on Sunday, strongly condemned the tragic shooting incident in Panjgur, where miscreants opened fire on laborers.
Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, he extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased laborers and prayed for the departed souls.
He said that the unjustified killing of innocent laborers is against all human values, and those responsible for this heinous act deserve no leniency. "In this moment of grief, I stand in solidarity with the bereaved families," he said.
Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, leader of the House Senator Ishaq Dar, and leader of the opposition Senator Shibli Faraz also condemned the brutal attack in Panjgur, expressing their outrage over the tragic incident.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police nab 25 criminals, narcotics, weapons seized2 minutes ago
-
DSP’s son killed in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns killing of laborers in Panjgur2 minutes ago
-
Two victims of helicopter crash buried at Batkhela2 minutes ago
-
Police & CTD carry out search operation in limits of PS Secretariat2 minutes ago
-
Illegal LPG, petrol sales endanger lives in twin cities2 minutes ago
-
Seminar stresses food exports to boost foreign exchange2 minutes ago
-
Kopi Luwak: The controversial coffee shaped by civet cats and high price tags12 minutes ago
-
Railways offer 50 percent concession for disable persons in trains fare12 minutes ago
-
Violation of dengue SOPs; Housing societies warned of strict action12 minutes ago
-
Railways reunite 626 vulnerable children with heirs during eight months12 minutes ago
-
CM message on International Awareness Day for Food Loss and Waste32 minutes ago