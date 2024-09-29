Open Menu

Gilani Strongly Condemns Attack On Laborers In Panjgur

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Gilani strongly condemns attack on laborers in Panjgur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, on Sunday, strongly condemned the tragic shooting incident in Panjgur, where miscreants opened fire on laborers.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, he extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased laborers and prayed for the departed souls.

He said that the unjustified killing of innocent laborers is against all human values, and those responsible for this heinous act deserve no leniency. "In this moment of grief, I stand in solidarity with the bereaved families," he said.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, leader of the House Senator Ishaq Dar, and leader of the opposition Senator Shibli Faraz also condemned the brutal attack in Panjgur, expressing their outrage over the tragic incident.

