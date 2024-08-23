Gilani Strongly Condemns Attack On Police Vehicles In Rahim Yar Khan
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Friday strongly condemned the attack on police vehicles in Rahim Yar Khan.
Expressing his condolences to the families of the martyred officers, he said, that he was deeply saddened by the news of the attack, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of several police personnel.
"I stand with the grieving families in this difficult time," said Chairman Gilani, urging for decisive action against the criminals in the Kacha area, said a news release.
He prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs' souls, offered condolences to the bereaved families, and wished for the swift recovery of the officials injured in the attack.
