UrduPoint.com

Gilani Struggled For Kashmiris' Right Of Self-determination Till Last Breath: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 11:49 PM

Gilani struggled for Kashmiris' right of self-determination till last breath: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said as late Syed Ali Geelani struggled for the Kashmiris' right of self-determination till his last breath, all the sympathies of Pakistani people were with the bereaved family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said as late Syed Ali Geelani struggled for the Kashmiris' right of self-determination till his last breath, all the sympathies of Pakistani people were with the bereaved family.

The Prime Minister was talking to Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, who called on him here.

During the meeting, Fateha was also offered for the departed soul late Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Geelani.

Later, the short-term and long-term strategies made for improving governance in Azad Kashmir and providing relief to masses were discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family All

Recent Stories

UAE non-oil trade with Arab countries up to AED191 ..

UAE non-oil trade with Arab countries up to AED191 bn in H1-21

59 minutes ago
 Germany Ready to Return Diplomats to Kabul Under C ..

Germany Ready to Return Diplomats to Kabul Under Certain Conditions - Maas

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan's defense stronger & more invincible: PTI ..

Pakistan's defense stronger & more invincible: PTI leader Hamza

9 minutes ago
 Robbers loot journalist's house

Robbers loot journalist's house

9 minutes ago
 Some 1.2Mln Power Outages Persist in US After Hurr ..

Some 1.2Mln Power Outages Persist in US After Hurricane Ida

24 minutes ago
 US Approves Initial Production of Upgraded Missile ..

US Approves Initial Production of Upgraded Missile for Fighter Jets - Northrop G ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.