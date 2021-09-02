Gilani struggled for Kashmiris' right of self-determination till last breath: Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said as late Syed Ali Geelani struggled for the Kashmiris' right of self-determination till his last breath, all the sympathies of Pakistani people were with the bereaved family.

The Prime Minister was talking to Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, who called on him here.

During the meeting, Fateha was also offered for the departed soul late Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Geelani.

Later, the short-term and long-term strategies made for improving governance in Azad Kashmir and providing relief to masses were discussed in the meeting.