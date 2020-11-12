Gilani terms opposition asset of nation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Thursday terming opposition as asset for nation, said the opposition parties got united at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform for parliament, constitution and resolution of masses problems.

Taking to media here, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senior Vice President Yusuf Raza Gilani stated that all political parties under PDM banner have their own manifesto, but these are working to solve public issues in this alliance.

He recalled that PPP had coordination with opposition in 2008 tenure regretting that PTI government was not taking opposition along with it.

The PDM public gathering on November 30, in Multan will be a historical, PPP stalwart claimed and added that the all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be adopted on this occasion.

The PPP senior leader informed that PDM was not formed for election alliance rather 11 parties alliance is united for public issues including inflation and unemployment.

He hoped that struggle of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would bring fruits in GB elections. About Afghanistan peace process, he observed that it was imperative for Pakistan.