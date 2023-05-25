Gilani terms PTI non political party, does not favour banning

Senator, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Thursday said that though he did not consider Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) a political party but he was not in favour of banning it

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Senator, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Thursday said that though he did not consider Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) a political party but he was not in favour of banning it.

Talking to reporters after opening Yusuf Raza Gilani Block at NFC Institute of Engineering here, he stated that the way politicians were asked to join PTI in past, they are parting ways with it in the same manner.

He disclosed that the government's team had offered PTI to hold general elections after finance bill 2023-24, but it turned down the proposal adding that he told PTI negotiators that they were committing mistakes by ending dialogues without getting a date for the elections.

Gilani informed that he told the PTI team that tendering resignations from NA after a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was a mistake and dissolution of Punjab and KPK assemblies was another unwise decision.

The former prime minister regretted on May 9 incidents saying that the attack on state and military installations was intolerable and unpardonable.

Armed forces, FC and other lawful enforcement agencies rendered great sacrifices in the war against terror, he said and added that the enemy within and outside the country had nefarious designs against it.

On Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e- Pakistan, PPP stalwart stated that the country was created on the map of the world followed by hundreds of thousands of sacrifices. The country's defence and nuclear nukes are in safe hands, he concluded.