UrduPoint.com

Gilani Terms PTI Non Political Party, Does Not Favour Banning

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Gilani terms PTI non political party, does not favour banning

Senator, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Thursday said that though he did not consider Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) a political party but he was not in favour of banning it

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Senator, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Thursday said that though he did not consider Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) a political party but he was not in favour of banning it.

Talking to reporters after opening Yusuf Raza Gilani Block at NFC Institute of Engineering here, he stated that the way politicians were asked to join PTI in past, they are parting ways with it in the same manner.

He disclosed that the government's team had offered PTI to hold general elections after finance bill 2023-24, but it turned down the proposal adding that he told PTI negotiators that they were committing mistakes by ending dialogues without getting a date for the elections.

Gilani informed that he told the PTI team that tendering resignations from NA after a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was a mistake and dissolution of Punjab and KPK assemblies was another unwise decision.

The former prime minister regretted on May 9 incidents saying that the attack on state and military installations was intolerable and unpardonable.

Armed forces, FC and other lawful enforcement agencies rendered great sacrifices in the war against terror, he said and added that the enemy within and outside the country had nefarious designs against it.

On Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e- Pakistan, PPP stalwart stated that the country was created on the map of the world followed by hundreds of thousands of sacrifices. The country's defence and nuclear nukes are in safe hands, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Nuclear Same May From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Govt considering ban on PTI: Rana Sanaullah

Govt considering ban on PTI: Rana Sanaullah

5 minutes ago
 US F-16 Deliveries to Taiwan Delayed Due to 'Compl ..

US F-16 Deliveries to Taiwan Delayed Due to 'Complex Developmental Challenges' - ..

5 minutes ago
 Armenian Border Guards Ready to Ensure Communicati ..

Armenian Border Guards Ready to Ensure Communication With Azerbaijan - Pashinyan

11 minutes ago
 Militia leader gets 18 years in prison over US Cap ..

Militia leader gets 18 years in prison over US Capitol attack

5 minutes ago
 As 'Blue Helmets' turn 75, chief laments UN divisi ..

As 'Blue Helmets' turn 75, chief laments UN divisions

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police employees receive accreditation f ..

Abu Dhabi Police employees receive accreditation from International Federation o ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.