Gilani terms Russian Federation Council members' visit to Pak a stepping stone towards bilateral cooperation

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday said that today’s visit of Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Ms. Valentina Matvienko will be a stepping stone toward a brighter future of cooperation between Pakistan and Russia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday said that today’s visit of Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Ms. Valentina Matvienko will be a stepping stone toward a brighter future of cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

In his opening remarks, Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani welcomed Ms. Valentina Ivanovna Matvienko and her high level delegation at the Senate of Pakistan, and hoped that we have much to learn from each other’s experiences.

The presence of our esteemed guests from Russian Federation is not only a testament to the strengthening friendship between our two nations but also a reminder of our collective commitment to nurturing parliamentary ties, he mentioned.

He added “Today’s address of Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Ms. Valentina Matvienko to Senate of Pakistan represents another important step in strengthening the growing ties between Pakistan and Russia; two nations connected by a shared commitment to regional stability, peace, and prosperity”.

He said that Ms. Valentina Ivanovna Matvienko brought an unparalleled wealth of experience in governance, diplomacy, and international cooperation.

Shedding light on her distinguished career, Yousaf Raza said, it spanning over five decades, has left an indelible mark on diplomacy, politics and governance. From her early years in Soviet youth leadership to becoming one of Russia’s most influential figures, her journey is a testament to hard work, perseverance, and visionary leadership.

He said that “A pivotal moment was her tenure as Governor of Saint Petersburg, where she revitalized the city, focusing on economic growth, cultural preservation, and global engagement, turning it into a hub for diplomacy and investment. Her diplomatic expertise extends well beyond Russian Federation”.

As Ambassador to Malta and Permanent Representative to the UN, Ms. Matvienko significantly advanced Russia’s interests on the global stage, earning respect for her ability to navigate complex diplomatic landscapes and foster cooperation, he added.

Gilani went on saying that her current role as Speaker of the Federation Council marks a pinnacle of achievement, making her one of the most influential women in Russian politics. Under her leadership, the Federation Council has been instrumental in advancing Russia’s legislative agenda and deepening international cooperation.

“Your contributions to the empowerment of women, your advocacy for social development, and your commitment to multilateralism resonate deeply with Pakistan’s values”, he remarked.

The Chairman Senate observed that her leadership continues to inspire women around the world to pursue leadership roles and contribute to societal progress. We are particularly proud to stand beside a leader who shares Pakistan’s vision of inclusive and sustainable development. A rarity, the address to the Senate of Pakistan today by her will mark a new chapter in the history of not only the Senate but also Russia-Pakistan ties, he added.