ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) While acknowledging Pakistan's dynamic and significant youth population, Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Wednesday termed them as the country's most valuable asset.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Independence Day ceremony held at Pakistan Sweet Home, he highlighted the sacrifices made by forefathers to secure Pakistan, stressing the need to safeguard the nation, particularly from the dangers posed by terrorism and extremism, which threaten not only Pakistan but the entire region.

He underscored that Independence Day celebrations served as a reminder of the love for Pakistan, a nation achieved through the martyrdom of millions during the struggle for independence.

Gilani praised Zamurrad Khan for his efforts in establishing Pakistan Sweet Home, a safe haven for the country's orphans.

Recalling his time as Prime Minister 14 years ago, Gilani mentioned that he had entrusted a few children to Zamurrad Khan, and today, the organization has grown to house thousands of children.

He commended the creation of a loving and nurturing environment for these children, emphasizing that caring for orphans is also a religious duty.

These children, he added, are now a valuable asset to the nation and will contribute to Pakistan as doctors, engineers, teachers, and professionals in various fields.

Gilani also reflected on the words of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who had highlighted that terrorism and other crimes often emerge in areas lacking education and employment opportunities.

Following her guidance, Gilani noted that efforts were made to provide education and job opportunities in such regions.

He shared the story of Malala Yousafzai, who had not yet received any global recognition at the time but was awarded a Peace Award by Gilani during his tenure as Prime Minister. This recognition eventually led to her global acknowledgment and the awarding of the Nobel Peace prize.

Reflecting on the military operation in Swat, Gilani recalled how 2.5 million people were displaced and later resettled in their homes. He emphasized that Pakistan has made unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism, urging that the recent surge in terrorism and extremism must be halted, as it poses a threat not only to Pakistan but to the world at large.

Concluding his address, Gilani praised the growth of Pakistan Sweet Home from a sapling planted 14 years ago into a strong and flourishing institution.

He lauded Zamurrad Khan's efforts in establishing the organization according to international standards, making him a source of pride for the entire nation. Gilani also expressed joy at witnessing the hoisting of Pakistan's longest flag at the event.

He reassured the children of Pakistan Sweet Home that they were not alone and the entire nation was standing with them. Gilani offered deep gratitude to Zamurrad Khan and all the donors who have supported this noble cause, paying tribute to the tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of Zamurrad Khan and his team.