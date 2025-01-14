Gilani underscores deepening ties between China in energy, other sectors

Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday underscored the deepening ties between Pakistan and China across diverse sectors, including energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday underscored the deepening ties between Pakistan and China across diverse sectors, including energy.

During a meeting with the Vice President of Shandong Kerui Group Wu Xiaogui, and Chairman and CEO of Tabani Group, he underlined a transformative era in its energy sector, one driven by strategic partnerships with China.

He said China’s unwavering trust and commitment to Pakistan's development have always been an invaluable source of progress, particularly in the energy sector.

The Chairman Senate said that collaboration with Shandong Kerui Group and other Chinese investors is integral to Pakistan’s clean energy future.

He highlighted that the two countries share a vision of sustainable growth and environmental stewardship, with clean energy fostering collaboration that benefits both nations.

The meeting underscored the extraordinary advancements made by Shandong Kerui Group and Tabani Global in Pakistan’s energy infrastructure over the past 15 years.

The Chairman Senate stressed that such initiatives aim at clean energy, focus on securing vital gas resources, addressing the country's growing gas deficiency, and tackling the substantial amount of gas that is currently wasted in outdated pipeline systems should be addressed.

He said this comprehensive approach to energy management is a crucial step toward ensuring long-term energy security for Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan grapples with rising energy demands and a need for cleaner, more sustainable solutions.

Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to shifting its energy mix. Currently, the country’s power sector is heavily reliant on thermal sources, contributing 58.8% of the energy mix, which poses significant environmental and economic challenges.

He said, Pakistan is now focused on diversifying its energy sources, aiming to increase the share of renewable energy to 60% by 2030 through wind, solar, and hydropower projects.

He said, “We are keen to expand our cooperation in solar and wind energy projects.

Gilani said stressing the immense opportunities for foreign investors.

In a forward-thinking move, Pakistan is also setting its sights on a future where 30% of all vehicles are powered by electricity, driving the nation toward its environmental goals while reducing dependency on fossil fuels, anticipated Gilani.

The establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a key initiative to streamline investment procedures and facilitate easier, more effective communication between investors and the government, was also discussed.

This one-stop solution assures foreign investors of safety, transparency, and profitable returns, making Pakistan an increasingly attractive destination for global capital.

Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), both countries have already made significant strides in building critical infrastructure that links Pakistan’s vast energy resources with the burgeoning markets of Central Asia and the middle East.