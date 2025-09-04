Open Menu

Gilani Urges Masses To Stand By Flood Victims With Zealous Support

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Gilani urges masses to stand by flood victims with zealous support

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has appealed to the people to extend maximum help for the relief of flood-affected families, stressing that victims are passing through a critical juncture and must not be left in the lurch.

He made the appeal while addressing the Chehlum of former Federal minister Syed Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani at Government Islamia High school on Thursday.

Paying rich tributes, he said, Tanveer Gilani had rendered remarkable social and religious services for the community, adding that his son Amir Gilani was carrying forward his father’s mission with dedication.

The Senate Chairman also recalled the “marvellous contributions” of his elder late Makhdoom Wilayat Hussain Gilani, who laid the foundation of Anjuman Islamiya, later led by Shaukat Gilani from 1954 to 1982, and finally by Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani.

He assured all-out support to the new guardians of Anjuman Islamiya, saying the Gilani family would always stand by its leadership.

Gilani expressed pride that the Senate had unanimously passed a resolution to celebrate 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal at the official level, while the millennium celebrations of Anjuman Islamiya would also take place this year.

He also referred to former minister Javed Hashmi and Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan for their valuable role in supporting the organisation’s activities.

The event was attended by Makhdoom Yazdani Gilani, Sohail Gilani, Wajahat Gilani and other notables of the city.

