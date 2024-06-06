Gilani Urges Nation To Prioritize Food Safety On World Food Safety Day
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday highlighted the critical importance of food safety for the health and well-being of the nation.
In his message on the occasion of World Food Safety Day 2024 that he said, this year’s theme, "Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected," is especially pertinent in light of the various challenges impacting global food safety.
"Food safety is a critical issue for Pakistan. Contaminated food and water pose serious health risks, affecting millions of Pakistanis and placing a substantial burden on our healthcare system," he said.
"In our rapidly changing world, unexpected challenges such as pandemics, natural disasters, and climate change can significantly impact our food supply. Therefore, it is imperative that we enhance our food safety measures to protect public health.
"
The Chairman emphasized the importance of making all out efforts, said, "We must keep on improving infrastructure, enhancing the capabilities of our food safety agencies, and ensuring strict enforcement of food safety regulations."
The Chairman also called upon all stakeholders, including farmers, food processors, distributors, and consumers, to play their part in ensuring food safety, said a news release.
"Farmers should adopt safe agricultural practices, food businesses must adhere to stringent hygiene standards, and consumers should remain vigilant about the quality of the food they purchase and consume," he urged.
"On this World Food Safety Day, let us pledge to work together to create a safer and healthier Pakistan. Through our collective efforts, we can significantly reduce foodborne illnesses and ensure a brighter future for our nation." he added.
