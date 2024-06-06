Open Menu

Gilani Urges Nation To Prioritize Food Safety On World Food Safety Day

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Gilani urges nation to prioritize food safety on World Food Safety Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday highlighted the critical importance of food safety for the health and well-being of the nation.

In his message on the occasion of World Food Safety Day 2024 that he said, this year’s theme, "Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected," is especially pertinent in light of the various challenges impacting global food safety.

"Food safety is a critical issue for Pakistan. Contaminated food and water pose serious health risks, affecting millions of Pakistanis and placing a substantial burden on our healthcare system," he said.

"In our rapidly changing world, unexpected challenges such as pandemics, natural disasters, and climate change can significantly impact our food supply. Therefore, it is imperative that we enhance our food safety measures to protect public health.

"

The Chairman emphasized the importance of making all out efforts, said, "We must keep on improving infrastructure, enhancing the capabilities of our food safety agencies, and ensuring strict enforcement of food safety regulations."

The Chairman also called upon all stakeholders, including farmers, food processors, distributors, and consumers, to play their part in ensuring food safety, said a news release.

"Farmers should adopt safe agricultural practices, food businesses must adhere to stringent hygiene standards, and consumers should remain vigilant about the quality of the food they purchase and consume," he urged.

"On this World Food Safety Day, let us pledge to work together to create a safer and healthier Pakistan. Through our collective efforts, we can significantly reduce foodborne illnesses and ensure a brighter future for our nation." he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Water All Million

Recent Stories

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

2 hours ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

3 hours ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

4 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

4 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

4 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

5 hours ago
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

5 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

5 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan