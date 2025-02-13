Gilani urges nation to seek forgiveness, unity on Shab-e-Barat

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the sacred occasion of Shab-e-Barat, describing it as a night of mercy, forgiveness, and divine grace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the sacred occasion of Shab-e-Barat, describing it as a night of mercy, forgiveness, and divine grace.

In his message, he said that Shab-e-Barat offers an opportunity for repentance and seeking Allah’s mercy, as it is a night when prayers are accepted, and sins are forgiven.

The Chairman Senate prayed for Allah’s blessings upon the nation, urging people to embrace the spirit of self-reflection, forgiveness, and compassion.

He stressed the importance of self-assessment and making amends for past mistakes.

Calling for love, brotherhood, and harmony in society, Gilani highlighted that in today’s challenging times, national unity and solidarity are essential.

He urged the nation to adopt patience, tolerance, and mutual respect to help foster a peaceful society.

He also prayed for Pakistan’s peace, prosperity, and development, expressing hope that Shab-e-Barat would become a source of blessings and guidance for all.

