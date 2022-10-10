Gilani urges people to follow teachings of Holy Prophet PBUH to get rid of problems

Former prime minister and central leader Pakistan People Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said we can get rid of all problems by following teachings of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Former prime minister and central leader Pakistan People Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said we can get rid of all problems by following teachings of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him.

The life of the Prophet is mercy for the whole world, said Gilani while talking to media persons.

"I am happy that birth day of Holy Prophet PBUH has been celebrated with devotion and respect across the globe" he said and appreciated the services of Anjuman e Islamia for arranging huge procession from the last 94 years in the city.

On this occasion, noted persons from Gilani family were also present.