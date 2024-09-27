Gilani Urges Tourists From Around World To Explore Pakistan’s Beauty
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday called on tourists from around the world to explore Pakistan's natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.
Gilani, in his message on the World Tourism Day, said, "Pakistan is rich in natural beauty, and by promoting tourism, we can create employment opportunities and contribute to the overall prosperity of our nation.
"
He highlighted the significance of Pakistan in religious tourism, noting that the country was home to important religious sites for Buddhists, Sikhs, and Hindus, attracting pilgrims from across the globe.
“Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with stunning mountains, high-altitude ranges, deserts, rivers, and scenic regions,” he added.
Recent Stories
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHCC to amend laws for effective prevention of quackery1 minute ago
-
Experts call for urgent water management solutions in Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses review appeal about votes re-counting in NA-9711 minutes ago
-
Attorney General promises video link facility for Supreme Court cases in Multan11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Express to make permanent stop at Chak Jhumra11 minutes ago
-
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence20 minutes ago
-
Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur21 minutes ago
-
NTDC training workshop concludes31 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Education Department suspends DEO, issued show-cause notices to 5 others31 minutes ago
-
October to witness below normal rainfall in upper region: DG PMD41 minutes ago
-
UNESCO Asst Dir-Gen for Natural Sciences meets Chairman NDMA in Paris41 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt paying special attention to development, construction works of hospitals41 minutes ago