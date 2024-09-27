Open Menu

Gilani Urges Tourists From Around World To Explore Pakistan’s Beauty

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday called on tourists from around the world to explore Pakistan's natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

Gilani, in his message on the World Tourism Day, said, "Pakistan is rich in natural beauty, and by promoting tourism, we can create employment opportunities and contribute to the overall prosperity of our nation.

He highlighted the significance of Pakistan in religious tourism, noting that the country was home to important religious sites for Buddhists, Sikhs, and Hindus, attracting pilgrims from across the globe.

“Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with stunning mountains, high-altitude ranges, deserts, rivers, and scenic regions,” he added.

