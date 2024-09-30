Gilani Urges UN To Take Action To End Israeli Aggression
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday
strongly condemned Israeli attacks on Palestine, Yemen, and Lebanon, urging the United Nations to take immediate notice of the atrocities committed against civilians and take action to end its aggression.
Gilani also called on the Islamic nations to break their silence and speak out against Israeli aggression.
The Senate chairman, in a statement, expressed deep sorrow over the brutal violence and the loss of innocent lives.
He also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, expressing his grief over the massacre of innocent people in Palestine and Lebanon. "The hearts of the people of Pakistan beat with those of the Palestinian and Lebanese people," he added.
The Senate chairman reaffirmed that during the difficult times, the Parliament and the people of Pakistan stood in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon.
Gilani described Israel’s ongoing airstrikes as a manifestation of war-mongering that "threatens not only the region but also global peace".
"Israel’s aggressive actions are pushing the region towards a broader conflict, which could escalate into a global war," he warned.
Gilani said that Israel’s refusal to agree to a ceasefire was an attempt to plunge the region into further chaos, putting regional peace at risk.
Israel’s bloodstained hands, responsible for the deaths of innocent children and elders in Palestine and Lebanon, had further endangered global peace by expanding attacks to Yemen and Lebanon after Palestine, he added.
He stressed,"The Muslim world must unite and raise its voice against Israel’s hostile actions," he added.
He also appealed to the international community to take collective action to curb Israel's expansionist ambitions. "If Israel's malicious objectives are not stopped, the entire region could be engulfed in conflict."
