Gilani, Uzbek President agree to deepen bilateral ties, stress enhanced regional connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani held a key meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent, reaffirming Pakistan and Uzbekistan’s shared resolve to strengthen cooperation across all sectors.

Chairman Gilani conveyed warm greetings from the people and leadership of Pakistan and congratulated President Mirziyoyev on successfully hosting the IPU Assembly and holding recent parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, both leaders acknowledged their deep-rooted historical, religious, and cultural ties and expressed a strong desire to further expand bilateral engagement.

They discussed recent progress in relations, particularly Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Uzbekistan in February 2025, which resulted in the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and the formation of a High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Gilani welcomed the resumption of direct flights between Lahore and Tashkent, calling it an important step towards boosting people-to-people and business-to-business (B2B) exchanges.

Both sides appreciated the increasing frequency of political and institutional engagement, including regular Bilateral Political Consultations, Joint Ministerial Commissions, and joint business forums aimed at enhancing economic cooperation.

The Senate Chairman emphasized the need to strengthen parliamentary ties, suggesting the reconstitution of Parliamentary Friendship Groups in both countries to deepen inter-parliamentary collaboration and build diplomatic trust.

On economic and trade cooperation, both leaders noted the rising bilateral trade, which reached over USD 105 million during FY 2023-24. They set an ambitious target of increasing trade volume to USD 2 billion in the coming years.

Connectivity remained a key focus of the meeting. Both sides reiterated their support for the Trans-Afghan Railway Project and the International Multimodal Transport Corridor (ITC-BRKUAP), projects that aim to improve regional integration and provide better access to the Arabian Sea. Gilani welcomed Uzbekistan’s participation in these initiatives and stressed the need to move ahead with feasibility studies and construction in close cooperation.

Visa facilitation was also discussed. Gilani appreciated steps taken by Uzbekistan so far and urged for mutual easing of visa regimes to promote trade, tourism, and people-to-people ties. The recent agreement on visa abolition for diplomatic passport holders was recognized as a positive step.

Concluding the meeting, the Chairman thanked the Uzbek government for its warm hospitality and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Uzbekistan for the mutual benefit of both nations and the broader region.

Later, addressing the 150th IPU Assembly in Tashkent, Chairman Senate Gilani called for renewed global commitment to social development and justice through effective parliamentary action.

Speaking during the General Debate themed “Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice,” he emphasized the critical role of parliaments in shaping inclusive and equitable societies. “Justice, dignity, and equality must move beyond ideals and become universal realities,” he stressed.

Gilani praised the IPU as an essential platform for promoting parliamentary diplomacy and international cooperation. He highlighted Pakistan’s legislative efforts to uplift marginalized communities, improve healthcare and education, and strengthen labor protections. Notable programs such as the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and universal healthcare policies were cited as examples of inclusive development.

He also spotlighted Pakistan’s legal reforms aimed at empowering women, integrating youth, protecting informal sector workers, and ensuring rights for persons with disabilities.

Condemning the ongoing atrocities in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Gilani criticized the global silence, calling it a betrayal of humanity and justice.

Calling on parliaments to work across borders, he urged for a shared global commitment to fairness, sustainable growth, and development that benefits all. He encouraged bold and unified steps ahead of the Second World Summit for Social Development later this year.

“A just society is not built on words but on action,” Gilani concluded. “Let us legislate wisely and act together to build a future rooted in dignity, equity, and shared prosperity.”