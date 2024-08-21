Gilani visits Bhit Shah, urges masses to spread message of mystics

Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday arrived at Bhit Shah on the second day of the 281st Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Provincial Minister of Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah accompanied him on the occasion

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday arrived at Bhit Shah on the second day of the 281st Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Provincial Minister of Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah accompanied him on the occasion.

He placed a flower wreath over the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and recited surah Fatiha. Gilani along with provincial culture minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah listened to “Shah jo raag” in the premises of Dargah and also recorded his comments in the guests' books.

Later, he attended the Latif Literary Conference at HT Surley Hall as a special guest.

Addressing the conference, Gilani emphasized Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s message of standing firm against oppression and advocating for women’s rights.

During the Latif Literary Conference, scholars including Madad Ali Sindhi, Taj Joyo, Dr. Sher Mehrani, Aziz Kangrani, Shaukat Ujjan, Adal Soomro, Mukhtiar Malik, A.D. Lashari and others presented their research papers on Shah Latif's art, thought and philosophy.