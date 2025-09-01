Gilani visits flooded areas, assures full support to victims

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday visited flood-affected areas of Multan, including Qasim Bela, Basti Langrial, and the suburban localities of Muzaffarabad, where he assured victims that they would not be left alone in this difficult time.

During the visit, he reviewed the availability of medicines and essential facilities at local relief camps. He was accompanied by MNA Syed Ali Qasim Gilani, Syed Ahmed Mujtaba Gilani, political leader Malik Manzoor Domra, Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu, City Police Officer Dogar, and other senior district officials.

Gilani interacted with families residing in tent villages at Qasim Bela and Basti Langrial, inquiring about their well-being and listening to their concerns. He appealed to residents of Muzaffarabad’s suburban areas to fully cooperate with the administration in ongoing evacuation efforts to ensure the safety of their children and livestock.

Speaking to the media, the Senate Chairman noted that the floods had caused significant destruction across Pakistan, especially in Punjab. He acknowledged the emotional difficulty of leaving one’s home but emphasized that evacuation was necessary to protect lives.

“National solidarity demands that we collectively support flood victims in this hour of trial,” he stated.

Gilani called on philanthropists to provide maximum support to displaced families to help uplift their morale during these challenging times. He also commended the media for its constructive and informative role in raising awareness about safety protocols and relief measures.

The Senate Chairman praised the efforts of the local administration in effectively managing evacuation and relief operations in the riverine areas of Multan.