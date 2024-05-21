Gilani visits Iranian embassy for condolence; says Islamic Ummah lost great leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday paid a condolatory visit to the Iranian embassy here wherein he said that with the death of Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi, the Islamic Ummah had lost a great leader.

The acting president expressed deep grief on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of

Dr Raisi, the Iranian foreign minister and others in the helicopter accident, saying that the whole nation shared the grief of the Iranian brothers and sisters.

Talking to the Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, Acting President Gilani said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed excellent relations based on historical, cultural, and literary linkages.

He remarked that both countries needed to promote people-to-people contacts and parliamentary exchanges to bring the two brotherly countries further closer.

He highlighted that President Raisi was a noble soul, a scholar and a great friend of Pakistan.

The Iranian ambassador said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed excellent relations and promotion of ties with Pakistan was a cornerstone of Iran’s foreign policy.

He informed that the Supreme Leader of Iran placed special emphasis on promoting relations with Pakistan, adding that the recent visit of the late President Raisi took place in this context.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for their messages and sentiments sharing the grief of the Iranian people.

The acting president also penned condolatory remarks in the visitor’s book at the Iranian embassy.

Later, talking to the media persons, Gilani said that the whole Muslim world shared the grief of the Iranian people.

Gilani recalled his representation of Pakistan in the funeral prayer of Imam Khomeini, his frequent travels to Iran, and his interaction with the country's leadership.

Referring to his ancestors also coming from Iran, he said Pakistan and Iran shared many cultural and historical commonalities. Even our old Farman Namah in Multan - the 5,000-year-old living city - is also in Persian, he added.