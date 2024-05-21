Open Menu

Gilani Visits Iranian Embassy For Condolence; Says Islamic Ummah Lost Great Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Gilani visits Iranian embassy for condolence; says Islamic Ummah lost great leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday paid a condolatory visit to the Iranian embassy here wherein he said that with the death of Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi, the Islamic Ummah had lost a great leader.

The acting president expressed deep grief on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of

Dr Raisi, the Iranian foreign minister and others in the helicopter accident, saying that the whole nation shared the grief of the Iranian brothers and sisters.

Talking to the Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, Acting President Gilani said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed excellent relations based on historical, cultural, and literary linkages.

He remarked that both countries needed to promote people-to-people contacts and parliamentary exchanges to bring the two brotherly countries further closer.

He highlighted that President Raisi was a noble soul, a scholar and a great friend of Pakistan.

The Iranian ambassador said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed excellent relations and promotion of ties with Pakistan was a cornerstone of Iran’s foreign policy.

He informed that the Supreme Leader of Iran placed special emphasis on promoting relations with Pakistan, adding that the recent visit of the late President Raisi took place in this context.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for their messages and sentiments sharing the grief of the Iranian people.

The acting president also penned condolatory remarks in the visitor’s book at the Iranian embassy.

Later, talking to the media persons, Gilani said that the whole Muslim world shared the grief of the Iranian people.

Gilani recalled his representation of Pakistan in the funeral prayer of Imam Khomeini, his frequent travels to Iran, and his interaction with the country's leadership.

Referring to his ancestors also coming from Iran, he said Pakistan and Iran shared many cultural and historical commonalities. Even our old Farman Namah in Multan - the 5,000-year-old living city - is also in Persian, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Accident World Iran Visit Prayer Muslim Media From Government Sad Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train ..

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares

1 hour ago
 Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-I ..

Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4

2 hours ago
 LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

3 hours ago
 Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

3 hours ago
 One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

6 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

16 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

16 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

16 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

16 hours ago
 AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan