Gilani Vows Full Support For Flood Victims
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that Pakistan is facing a challenging flood situation and assured that the victims will be fully supported during this difficult time. He made these remarks while meeting with senior office-bearers of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) at Circuit House, Multan, on Saturday.
Also present at the meeting were Sajjada Nashin of Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed Syed Abul Hassan Gilani, Syed Mujtaba Gilani, and President Anjuman Islamia Syed Imran Hassan Gilani.
Gilani praised the welfare efforts of Anjuman Islamia, stating that its contributions in the fields of education and public welfare, particularly for the people of Multan and South Punjab, are unforgettable. He also commended the organization's annual Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) arrangements, which he said reflect the sentiments and devotion of the people.
Highlighting achievements in education, Gilani said that Gilani Law College is a distinguished institution, currently home to 10 PhD scholars—an accomplishment that he described as a matter of pride.
He further appreciated the role of the Pakistani media, particularly its responsible and unifying coverage during the recent Pakistan-India conflict. He noted that journalists have consistently played a constructive role in promoting national cohesion.
Earlier in the meeting, PFUJ President Rana Azeem, along with senior journalists from across the country, raised concerns regarding the PECA Act.
The gathering concluded with prayers for the victims of floods across Pakistan and for the departed soul of Syed Tanveer Hassan Gilani.
