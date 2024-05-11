Gilani Vows To Uphold Supremacy Of Law, Constitution & Sanctity Of Institutions
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Saturday pledged to play his role in upholding the supremacy of law, and constitution as well as maintaining and promoting the sanctity of institutions.
The chairman senate made these remarks while talking to different delegations including the High Court Bar Association, District Bar Association and some other social figures of the region. The delegation of High Court Bar and District Bar Associations were led by Presidents Sajjad Haider Maitela and Imran Khakwani, respectively.
Welcoming Gilani’s election as senate chairman, the legal fraternity felicitated him and also extended invitations for the visits to the High Court Bar and District Bar Association.
The chairman senate accepted the invitation to visit the Bar Associations soon.
Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani also hailed the legal community for their unwavering support in resolving issues and playing important role in ensuring justice, and constitutional supremacy. Gilani also shared the importance and benefits of reconciliation policy in strengthening the democratic institution and good governance.
Gilani also promised to perform a role in the uplift of the region by bringing maximum funds. Earlier, the delegations also heaped praise on the Gilani family for playing an important role in uplifting work especially improving infrastructure in different departments including education, health, roads and Multan International Airport.
Recent Stories
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
More Stories From Pakistan
-
School Teacher injured due to fan falling in the school6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris facing brutal repression for challenging Indian occupation: APHC6 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM29 minutes ago
-
Kundi prioritizes establishment of best relations between KP, Federation36 minutes ago
-
Steps underway to control inflation: PML-N leader46 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan commends Pakistan Hockey Team for qualifying final46 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1516 injured in 1423 road accidents in Punjab46 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker summons parliamentary leaders' meetings on Monday46 minutes ago
-
Police officers asked to improve law & order situation1 hour ago
-
CM approves additional budget, 200 more PGs seats for JPMC1 hour ago
-
Education basic right of every child: DC1 hour ago