Open Menu

Gilani Vows To Uphold Supremacy Of Law, Constitution & Sanctity Of Institutions

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Gilani vows to uphold supremacy of law, constitution & sanctity of institutions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Saturday pledged to play his role in upholding the supremacy of law, and constitution as well as maintaining and promoting the sanctity of institutions.

The chairman senate made these remarks while talking to different delegations including the High Court Bar Association, District Bar Association and some other social figures of the region. The delegation of High Court Bar and District Bar Associations were led by Presidents Sajjad Haider Maitela and Imran Khakwani, respectively.

Welcoming Gilani’s election as senate chairman, the legal fraternity felicitated him and also extended invitations for the visits to the High Court Bar and District Bar Association.

The chairman senate accepted the invitation to visit the Bar Associations soon.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani also hailed the legal community for their unwavering support in resolving issues and playing important role in ensuring justice, and constitutional supremacy. Gilani also shared the importance and benefits of reconciliation policy in strengthening the democratic institution and good governance.

Gilani also promised to perform a role in the uplift of the region by bringing maximum funds. Earlier, the delegations also heaped praise on the Gilani family for playing an important role in uplifting work especially improving infrastructure in different departments including education, health, roads and Multan International Airport.

Related Topics

Election Multan Senate Education Visit Family Airport Court

Recent Stories

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

20 minutes ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

29 minutes ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

5 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

6 hours ago
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

8 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

17 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan