Gilani Vows To Uphold Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's Mission Of Public Service
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) On Sunday, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his birth anniversary, pledging to continue his public service mission.
“Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s political philosophy continues to guide us,” said Gilani, adding that Bhutto was a visionary leader who still holds a special place in the people's hearts.
In his message Gilani highlighted the late leader’s vision of empowering the masses, describing him as a champion of democracy who declared the people as the true source of power. “His pro-worker and pro-poor policies made him the most popular leader of his time,” Gilani remarked.
The Senate Chairman acknowledged Bhutto’s relentless struggle against exploitative forces and credited him with giving Pakistan its Constitution and empowering marginalized communities.
“Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave Pakistan a distinct identity on the global stage and laid the foundation for the country to become a nuclear power,” Gilani stated.
He also emphasized Bhutto’s role in introducing democratic values and traditions, noting that his legacy of service and sacrifice inspires the nation.
Concluding his message, Gilani reaffirmed his commitment to upholding Bhutto’s ideals and continuing efforts for the betterment of the people, guided by his vision.
Recent Stories
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours
DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024
Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..
Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..
3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea
Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four
S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024
Bahrain crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ceremony held to bid SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso a farewell2 minutes ago
-
Gilani vows to uphold Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's mission of public service2 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab terms individuals rendered services to Karachi as asset2 minutes ago
-
IBCC concludes Two-Day Capacity-Building workshop in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
100,000 homes to get free solar panels in Punjab: CM12 minutes ago
-
Rain improves Lahore air quality12 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives12 minutes ago
-
LESCO UDCs complete six-week IT course13 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs6.005m from 97 defaulters in 24 hours13 minutes ago
-
Sialkot Rescue 1122 saved 31,408 lives in 202422 minutes ago
-
Building sealed over nonpayment of fee22 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 176,803 power pilferers23 minutes ago