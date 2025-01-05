Open Menu

Gilani Vows To Uphold Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's Mission Of Public Service

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Gilani vows to uphold Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's mission of public service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) On Sunday, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his birth anniversary, pledging to continue his public service mission.

“Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s political philosophy continues to guide us,” said Gilani, adding that Bhutto was a visionary leader who still holds a special place in the people's hearts.

In his message Gilani highlighted the late leader’s vision of empowering the masses, describing him as a champion of democracy who declared the people as the true source of power. “His pro-worker and pro-poor policies made him the most popular leader of his time,” Gilani remarked.

The Senate Chairman acknowledged Bhutto’s relentless struggle against exploitative forces and credited him with giving Pakistan its Constitution and empowering marginalized communities.

“Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave Pakistan a distinct identity on the global stage and laid the foundation for the country to become a nuclear power,” Gilani stated.

He also emphasized Bhutto’s role in introducing democratic values and traditions, noting that his legacy of service and sacrifice inspires the nation.

Concluding his message, Gilani reaffirmed his commitment to upholding Bhutto’s ideals and continuing efforts for the betterment of the people, guided by his vision.

