Gilani was strongest voice, hope for depressed people of IOK: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Spokesman Higher education Kamran Bangash Thursday grieved the death of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani and termed it a great loss for people of Illegal Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He said that Gilani was strongest voice and hope for the depressed population of IOK, adding today Kashmiris lost their biggest asset.

Bangash said that his life's aim was to grab right of self-determination for Kashmiri people.

Condemning the Indian government and security forces behavior to Gilani's family, he said their behavior was draconian.