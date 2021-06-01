ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Farouk H. Naek on Tuesday concluded his arguments on the maintainability of an intra court appeal (ICA) challenging the rejection of seven votes in elections for chairman senate.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the ICA filed by PPP's Senator and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani against the decision of single member bench of IHC in above case.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan, Barrister Ali Zafar and Barrister Saif also appeared before the court.

Petitioner's Lawyer Farook H. Naek argued that presiding officer's decision in senate election could be challenged in court.

He said that the President of Pakistan had appointed Muzafar Hussain Shah to preside first session of the senate polls.

He said that only the chairman senate was authorized to give ruling in the upper house instead of presiding officer.

The lawyer also mentioned several judicial references before the bench and contended that the Supreme Court had stated in one of its judgment that the speaker's ruling could be challenged and a judicial commission could hear it.

He prayed the court to declare the appeal as maintainable and accept it for hearing.

The AGP would give his arguments regarding the matter on next hearing.

The court adjourned the case till June 10, after Naek concluded his arguments.

It may be mentioned here that a single member bench of IHC had already dismissed the petition of Yousaf Raza Gilani stating that parliamentary proceedings couldn't be challenged before courts. The petitioner had moved ICA against the decision.