ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday again deferred the indictment of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and other accused in a reference pertaining to illegal award of a media campaign to a private firm.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on a NAB reference against former prime minister and others. The indictment was postponed by the court due to absence of Yousaf Raza Gilani and other accused.

Meanwhile, a co-accused Farooq Awan moved a an acquittal plea to the same court under fresh amendments in NAB Ordinance.

The court sought reply from respondents on the petition and adjourned hearing of the case till March 24.