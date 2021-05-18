UrduPoint.com
Gilani's Indictment Postponed Till June 3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:43 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday postponed the indictment of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and other accused till June 3, in a reference pertaining to illegal award of publicity contract

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday postponed the indictment of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and other accused till June 3, in a reference pertaining to illegal award of publicity contract.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing on the case without proceeding due to the incomplete attendance of accused persons.

The court ordered all the accused to ensure their attendance on next date of hearing June 3, so that indictment process could be completed.

