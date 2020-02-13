An Accountability Court (AC) once again postponed the indictment of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and other accused in alleged illegal award of media campaign to a private firm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) once again postponed the indictment of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and other accused in alleged illegal award of media campaign to a private firm.

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, ex-principal information officer Saleem Baig, private firm's owner Inam Akber and other accused appeared before the AC-II judge in judicial complex Islamabad.

However, the indictment of the accused was against postponed due to the leave of judge Azam Khan. The hearing on the reference then adjourned till March 2.