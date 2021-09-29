(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday once again postpone the indictment of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and others in a reference pertaining to illegal award of an advertisement campaign of Universal Services Funds to a media firm.

The court also conditionally withdrew the decision for declaring co-accused Farooq Awan as absconder after he tendered unconditional apology.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister and others.

Accused Farooq Awan's lawyer appeared before the court and submitted written apology regarding his absence in the proceeding.

The accused said that his previous lawyer had misguided him regarding his case.

The accused said that he wanted to appear before the court and requested to withdraw the decision declaring him as absconder.

He also prayed the court to grant him time for medical treatment in abroad and his return.

The court instructed the accused to appoint a representative and also submit his medical reports on every hearing.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till October 21.