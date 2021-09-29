UrduPoint.com

Gilani's Indictment Postponed Till Oct 21, In Graft Reference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 08:05 PM

Gilani's indictment postponed till Oct 21, in graft reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday once again postpone the indictment of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and others in a reference pertaining to illegal award of an advertisement campaign of Universal Services Funds to a media firm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday once again postpone the indictment of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and others in a reference pertaining to illegal award of an advertisement campaign of Universal Services Funds to a media firm.

The court also conditionally withdrew the decision for declaring co-accused Farooq Awan as absconder after he tendered unconditional apology.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister and others.

Accused Farooq Awan's lawyer appeared before the court and submitted written apology regarding his absence in the proceeding.

The accused said that his previous lawyer had misguided him regarding his case.

The accused said that he wanted to appear before the court and requested to withdraw the decision declaring him as absconder.

He also prayed the court to grant him time for medical treatment in abroad and his return.

The court instructed the accused to appoint a representative and also submit his medical reports on every hearing.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till October 21.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau October Media Court

Recent Stories

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

13 minutes ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

13 minutes ago
 UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

29 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

58 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral reloca ..

AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral relocation research efforts

59 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to fami ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to family members aged 6 to 70

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.