ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday postponed the indictment of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and other accused in a corruption case pertaining to illegal award of an advertising campaign.

Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjamand directed the NAB to produce accused Inam Akmber, who was currently in Karachi jail, on the next date of hearing.

Yousaf Raza Gilani didn't attend the proceeding due to exemption from hearing.

The NAB official told the court that Inam Akber was in Karachi jail and couldn't be produced as he was facing another case there.

The court directed to ensure the attendance of Inam Akber on September 23,and adjourned hearing of the case.