Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Gilani's slogan 'Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Hai' reverberates everywhere today

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Syed Ali Gilani, the veteran Hurriyat leader and icon of Kashmir freedom movement is undoubtedly the tallest personality in the resistance history of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Syed Ali Gilani is the creator of the famous slogan 'Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Hai', which is reverberating in every part of the world, where Kashmiris are present.

As a result of his dedication to the Kashmir cause, every single Kashmiri has become Syed Ali Gilani, today.

The symbol of valour, courage and resistance against the Indian oppression, the veteran leader all along his life championed the just cause of holding of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

Being a strong voice against India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Ali Gilani had to face the wrath of the Indian authorities.

He was kept in various jails of for more than 13 years.

Syed Ali Gilani had rightly pointed out, before hand, the illegal, unconstitutional and unilateral actions taken by the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on and post August 05, 2019.

He had rightly pointed out, before hand, the Indian measures for demographic engineering including land grab and setting up of colonies for Indian soldiers and Kashmiri Pandits, delimitation of Assembly Constituencies, and granting of citizenship and voting rights to non-resident Kashmiris in elections.

He had stated that when demography will be changed in favour of Hindus in Kashmir like in Jammu then India may concede to plebiscite in the territory.

