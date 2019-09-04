Gilgit administration reviews security arrangements for Muharram

The district administration has made comprehensive arrangements to observe Muharram in peaceful manner

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration has made comprehensive arrangements to observe Muharram in peaceful manner.

Assistant commissioner along with tehsildar and sector magistrate visited various imambargahs in Gilgit city and met with notables and elders to check security and administrative arrangements for Majalis, spokesperson local government told media here on Wednesday.

The people have expressed gratitude and appreciated the administration for taking effective measures for security and facilitating mourners.

The district administration had made arrangements including electricity, cleanliness, water supply in all imambargahs of subdivision Gilgit spokesperson added.

He said that magistrates were making regular visits to each and every imambargah in order to resolve issues and problems if any.