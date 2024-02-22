Gilgit Anti-corruption arrests 2 for monitory corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A Special Court of the Anti-Corruption Establishment remanded an employee of City Hospital Gilgit and a contractor, to the police till February 29, 2024.

The two were arrested yesterday on allegations of embezzling tens of millions of hospital funds.

Police had requested physical remand of the accused.

More arrests are expected, as the investigation continues.