Gilgit Anti-corruption Arrests 2 For Monitory Corruption
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 07:35 PM
A Special Court of the Anti-Corruption Establishment remanded an employee of City Hospital Gilgit and a contractor, to the police till February 29, 2024
Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A Special Court of the Anti-Corruption Establishment remanded an employee of City Hospital Gilgit and a contractor, to the police till February 29, 2024.
The two were arrested yesterday on allegations of embezzling tens of millions of hospital funds.
Police had requested physical remand of the accused.
More arrests are expected, as the investigation continues.
Recent Stories
Superintendent Central Jail Haripur inaugurates tree plantation drive
Fed Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad resolving issues, facilitating complain ..
KU declares result of MBBS Final Professional Modular Annual Exam 2023
Faryal Talpur pay visit to Ghari khadabhakh graveyard
Russia's war in Ukraine inflicting immense suffering on civilians: UN
PM, CM Punjab hold farewell meeting
PPP to steer country out of economic crisis: Senator Imam
KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan
ISSI's students’ art competition tribute courage, resilience of Palestinians ..
Killers of 10 years old girl arrested
Sindh CM orders further probe in BSEK results issue as inquiry committee held bo ..
KMC Council to form committee to discuss street crimes situation with IGP Sindh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Superintendent Central Jail Haripur inaugurates tree plantation drive5 minutes ago
-
Fed Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad resolving issues, facilitating complainant5 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur pay visit to Ghari khadabhakh graveyard10 minutes ago
-
PM, CM Punjab hold farewell meeting10 minutes ago
-
PPP to steer country out of economic crisis: Senator Imam10 minutes ago
-
KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan15 minutes ago
-
ISSI's students’ art competition tribute courage, resilience of Palestinians in Gaza6 minutes ago
-
Killers of 10 years old girl arrested15 minutes ago
-
KMC Council to form committee to discuss street crimes situation with IGP Sindh15 minutes ago
-
ECP asks multi-seat winners to vacate extra seats ahead of oath5 minutes ago
-
President Dr. Arif Alvi highlights social issues in meeting with LCCI delegation5 minutes ago
-
FIA Multan arrest proclaimed offender in visa fraud case5 minutes ago