Gilgit Anti-Terrorism Court announces verdict in Naltar Incidents

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Gilgit Anti-Terrorism Court announced the verdict in Naltar Incidents.

The court sentenced six men to death (with 29 years imprisonments and five lac fines each), two to 45 years imprisonments, and one 52 years imprisonment for their involvement in the Naltar incident of March 25, 2021, in which seven people were killed and six others injured in an attack on a passenger vehicle.

Those awarded death sentences include Tahir Hussain, Khusro Khan, Shehzad Hussain, Mujahid Hussain, Wajid Hussain, and Sharifuddin.

Similarly, the court has also sentenced two men Muhammad Zaman and Fakhar Alam to death (with 12 years imprisonments and five lac fines), one Asif Kamal to life imprisonments (with 12 years imprisonments and three lac fine), four to 12 years of imprisonments and three acquitted in the Naltar incident of May 25, 2020, in which two young men were killed in Upper Naltar.

It is here to mention that two young men Muzamil and Farjad Hussain were killed on May 25, 2020, in the upper Naltar valley after a group of picnickers from Lower Naltar were attacked.

Police had arrested 10 suspects in this case.

In the second incident, seven people were killed and six others injured in an attack on a passenger vehicle in Naltar valley on March 25, 2021. Those killed were included Muhammadullah, Nizam ud Din, Umar Farooq, Abdul Jan, Sikandar Khan, Bibi Hakeema, and Sher Alam of Naltar Bala.

Police had arrested 9 suspects in the second case.