Gilgit-Baltistan Apex Committee Meeting Held
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 09:20 PM
A crucial meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan Apex Committee was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister and Chairman of the Apex Committee, Haji Gulbar Khan, along with the Force Commander of Gilgit-Baltistan. Senior civil and military officials attended the meeting
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A crucial meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan Apex Committee was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister and Chairman of the Apex Committee, Haji Gulbar Khan, along with the Force Commander of Gilgit-Baltistan. Senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.
The meeting focused on the overall security situation, law and order, energy sector, educational reforms, tourism and sports events, police reforms, safety of the Karakoram Highway and Jaglot-Skardu Road, and the prevention of illegal arms and drug smuggling. Several key decisions were made during the meeting.
The Apex Committee decided to form two high-level committees to address the concerns of the Choula affectees. These committees will engage in negotiations with the affectees and compile recommendations. Subsequently, members of the Federal committee will meet with the affectees to determine the next course of action through mutual consultation.
The committee urged the affectees to form their representative committee to facilitate meaningful dialogue.
During the meeting, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan directed the concerned authorities to ensure the swift implementation of public welfare projects to further strengthen the region’s development and stability.
On this occasion, the Force Commander of Gilgit-Baltistan emphasized that security forces are fully prepared to maintain law and order in the region and are taking effective measures to prevent any unlawful activities. He also stressed the importance of public cooperation in ensuring peace and stability.
Senior civil and military officials, along with representatives of various relevant institutions, presented their suggestions on different matters.
The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to improving law and order in Gilgit-Baltistan through collective efforts and ensuring full cooperation from all stakeholders.
Recent Stories
Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regulated digital asset framework
Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic cooperation agreement for EV devel ..
CDA fetches Rs15.69 billion on first day of commercial plots' auction
KATI condemns traffic accidents, urges immediate action
Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benazir Hari Card
CDA chairman meets Turkish envoy
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles sad demise of Sikandar Bhayo
ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..
NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth
22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur
Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA fetches Rs15.69 billion on first day of commercial plots' auction4 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan Apex Committee meeting held4 minutes ago
-
KATI condemns traffic accidents, urges immediate action4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benazir Hari Card4 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman meets Turkish envoy16 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles sad demise of Sikandar Bhayo4 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases21 minutes ago
-
NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth21 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam monitoring price control reports daily to curb inflation: Salma Butt16 minutes ago
-
PCHR organises capacity building workshop on 'Media Freedoms and Journalists Safety'13 minutes ago
-
CUI, Wah Campus inaugurates new Academic Block-113 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive underway across Gujrat13 minutes ago