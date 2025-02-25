Gilgit-Baltistan Apex Committee meeting held

A crucial meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan Apex Committee was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister and Chairman of the Apex Committee, Haji Gulbar Khan, along with the Force Commander of Gilgit-Baltistan. Senior civil and military officials attended the meeting

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A crucial meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan Apex Committee was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister and Chairman of the Apex Committee, Haji Gulbar Khan, along with the Force Commander of Gilgit-Baltistan. Senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.

The meeting focused on the overall security situation, law and order, energy sector, educational reforms, tourism and sports events, police reforms, safety of the Karakoram Highway and Jaglot-Skardu Road, and the prevention of illegal arms and drug smuggling. Several key decisions were made during the meeting.

The Apex Committee decided to form two high-level committees to address the concerns of the Choula affectees. These committees will engage in negotiations with the affectees and compile recommendations. Subsequently, members of the Federal committee will meet with the affectees to determine the next course of action through mutual consultation.

The committee urged the affectees to form their representative committee to facilitate meaningful dialogue.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan directed the concerned authorities to ensure the swift implementation of public welfare projects to further strengthen the region’s development and stability.

On this occasion, the Force Commander of Gilgit-Baltistan emphasized that security forces are fully prepared to maintain law and order in the region and are taking effective measures to prevent any unlawful activities. He also stressed the importance of public cooperation in ensuring peace and stability.

Senior civil and military officials, along with representatives of various relevant institutions, presented their suggestions on different matters.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to improving law and order in Gilgit-Baltistan through collective efforts and ensuring full cooperation from all stakeholders.